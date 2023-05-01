Alex Call -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has two doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 97th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 145th in slugging.
  • Call is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%) Call has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Call has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (seven of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs will send Smyly (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
