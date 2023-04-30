Victor Robles -- with an on-base percentage of .316 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles is batting .267 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.
  • He ranks 62nd in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Robles has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), with at least two hits six times (25.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 24 games this season.
  • Robles has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • He has scored in eight of 24 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.45 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
