Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Pirates on April 30, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Alex Call and other players on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Alex Call Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Call Stats
- Call has 20 hits with two doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .253/.371/.354 on the year.
- Call has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .323 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.
Call Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 25
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Keibert Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Ruiz Stats
- Keibert Ruiz has collected 24 hits with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in nine runs.
- He has a .282/.351/.400 slash line so far this season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Twins
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Johan Oviedo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Oviedo Stats
- Johan Oviedo (2-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Oviedo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 30th, 1.213 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Oviedo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 25
|5.1
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|at Rockies
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Cardinals
|Apr. 14
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|10
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 9
|6.2
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 3
|4.2
|6
|5
|4
|4
|4
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and 22 RBI (31 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .313/.348/.566 on the season.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with five doubles, two walks and five RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 22
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 23 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .258/.361/.483 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
