Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to defeat Alex Call and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 15 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .345 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 97 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (1-4) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Mets W 5-0 Away Josiah Gray Jose Butto 4/26/2023 Mets W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets L 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Patrick Corbin Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates L 16-1 Home Chad Kuhl Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates - Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs - Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs - Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs - Home Erasmo Ramírez Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs - Home Chad Kuhl Caleb Kilian 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Patrick Corbin Merrill Kelly

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.