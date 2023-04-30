Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet Alex Call and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 8-17, a 32% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 11 of its 26 chances.

In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-11 7-6 3-9 6-7 6-10 3-6

