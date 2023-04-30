Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luis Garcia (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .224 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 21 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Garcia has had an RBI in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 30th, 1.213 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.