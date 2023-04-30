Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .258 with four doubles and seven walks.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (16 of 25), with at least two hits six times (24.0%).
- In 25 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Thomas has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8).
