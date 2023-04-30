On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz leads Washington with 24 hits, batting .282 this season with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 104th in slugging.

In 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).

In 22 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 22 games so far this year.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings