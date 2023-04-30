Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .233 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
- Smith has had a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.