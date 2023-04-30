On Sunday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .233 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Smith has had a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo (2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
