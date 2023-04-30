C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .224 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.

In 56.0% of his games this season (14 of 25), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in eight games this season (32.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings