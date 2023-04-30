Alex Call and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call leads Washington with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .253 with 15 walks and 12 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.

Call is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Call has recorded a hit in 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 29.2% of his games this season, Call has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), including three multi-run games (12.5%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings