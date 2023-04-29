The Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) will lean on Bryan Reynolds when they visit Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals (9-15) at Nationals Park on Saturday, April 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Rich Hill - PIT (2-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Nationals' matchup versus the Pirates but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to defeat the Pirates with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been listed as the favorite five times this season and have won all of those games.

The Pirates have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter and won each of them.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates won each of the four games it played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Nationals have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 7-12 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

