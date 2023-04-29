The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen will square off against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at Nationals Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 8-15 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 24 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-9 7-6 3-8 6-6 6-9 3-5

