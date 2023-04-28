Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Stone Garrett, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .375 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Garrett has had a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Garrett has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In five games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 64th, 1.423 WHIP ranks 71st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 59th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.