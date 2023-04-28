Andrew McCutchen and Alex Call will be among the star attractions when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 14 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .346 this season.

The Nationals rank 14th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 93 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.16 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Nationals rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.352 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Chad Kuhl (0-1) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

Kuhl has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Patrick Corbin Bailey Ober 4/25/2023 Mets W 5-0 Away Josiah Gray Jose Butto 4/26/2023 Mets W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets L 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/28/2023 Pirates - Home Chad Kuhl Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates - Home Patrick Corbin Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates - Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs - Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs - Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs - Home Chad Kuhl Marcus Stroman

