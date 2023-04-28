Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Nationals have +105 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -130 +105 9 +105 -130 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 8-15, a 34.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 24 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-9 7-6 3-8 6-6 6-9 3-5

