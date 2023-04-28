After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .270.
  • In 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%) Thomas has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
  • In 23 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In six games this season (26.1%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Hill (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 64th, 1.423 WHIP ranks 71st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
