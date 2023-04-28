After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .270.

In 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%) Thomas has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

In 23 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In six games this season (26.1%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings