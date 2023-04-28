Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .354, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (16 of 23), with multiple hits seven times (30.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (30.4%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings