Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .354, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (16 of 23), with multiple hits seven times (30.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (30.4%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.60 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 64th, 1.423 WHIP ranks 71st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.