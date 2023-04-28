Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .354, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (16 of 23), with multiple hits seven times (30.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (30.4%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.60 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 64th, 1.423 WHIP ranks 71st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
