Alex Call -- batting .250 with a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .239 with a double, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.
  • Call is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Call has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Call has had an RBI in seven games this season (31.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.85), 71st in WHIP (1.423), and 59th in K/9 (7.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.