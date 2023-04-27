How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their home ice at Scotiabank Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs are up 3-1.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN as the Maple Leafs look to take down the Lightning.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/24/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
|4/22/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 (F/OT) TOR
|4/20/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-2 TOR
|4/18/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-3 TB
|4/11/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 TOR
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- The Lightning are eighth in the NHL in scoring (280 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|31
|80
|111
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|50
|44
|94
|45
|51
|50.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|33
|51
|84
|54
|26
|53.8%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|28
|37
|65
|54
|40
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.