Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Thursday, Luis Garcia (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .209.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on four occasions (22.2%).
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (38.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
