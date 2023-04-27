On Thursday, Luis Garcia (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .209.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on four occasions (22.2%).

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (38.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings