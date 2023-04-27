Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .422 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .665, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 15 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 22 games so far this season.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lucchesi (1-0) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
