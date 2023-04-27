Alex Call -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .224 with a double, a home run and 14 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 21 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Call has had an RBI in six games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings