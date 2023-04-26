The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -1.5 234.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

In 43 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points.

Golden State has an average point total of 236.1 in its contests this year, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Warriors have gone 39-43-0 ATS this season.

Golden State has won 37, or 62.7%, of the 59 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Golden State has a record of 36-19, a 65.5% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 55.6% chance to win.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score above 234.5 points.

Sacramento's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Sacramento has compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

The Kings have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Sacramento has a record of 13-17, a 43.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 43 52.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 46 56.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Five of Warriors' past 10 games have hit the over.

Golden State owns a better record against the spread at home (27-14-0) than it does in away games (12-29-0).

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors score are just 0.8 more points than the Kings give up (118.1).

Golden State is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over four times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 29-30 45-37 Kings 45-37 18-13 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

