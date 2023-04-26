Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Victor Robles (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .288 with six walks and nine runs scored.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this year.
- Robles has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (3-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
