The New York Mets (14-10) and the Washington Nationals (8-14) will match up on Wednesday, April 26 at Citi Field, with Kodai Senga getting the nod for the Mets and MacKenzie Gore taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +170 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (3-0, 4.29 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (2-1, 3.43 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Nationals' game against the Mets but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to defeat the Mets with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won four of nine games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Victor Robles 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+310) Alex Call 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

