The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .422 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .367, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Meneses has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (33.3%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
