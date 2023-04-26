The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .247.
  • In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.8% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2%.
  • He has scored in nine of 22 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.