The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .247.

In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.8% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2%.

He has scored in nine of 22 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings