The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -4.5 221.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • In 56 of 82 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 points.
  • Memphis has an average total of 229.9 in its matchups this year, 8.4 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Grizzlies have a 40-42-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has been the favorite in 63 games this season and won 48 (76.2%) of those contests.
  • This season, Memphis has won 36 of its 42 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
  • The Grizzlies have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 59 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 221.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Los Angeles' contests this season is 233.8, 12.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 30 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9
Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Memphis has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 15 times in 41 road games.
  • The Grizzlies put up just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over eight times.
  • Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.
  • The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 34-16 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45
Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
34-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
33-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
41-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

