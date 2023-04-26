Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-4)
|222.5
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|222.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-4)
|222
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|221.5
|-175
|+150
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 113 per outing (11th in the league).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 229.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this year.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Ja Morant
|27.5
|-105
|26.2
|Desmond Bane
|24.5
|-110
|21.5
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|19.5
|-125
|18.6
|Dillon Brooks
|12.5
|-130
|14.3
|Xavier Tillman
|9.5
|-130
|7.0
