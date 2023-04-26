The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .234 with 10 walks.
  • In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
  • The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
