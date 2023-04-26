The Miami Heat are 12-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 12)

Heat (+ 12) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% less often than the Bucks (42-35-5) this year.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 54-12, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

Offensively, Milwaukee is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 113.3 points per contest on defense (14th-ranked).

The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game.

The Bucks rank fourth-best in the NBA by sinking 14.8 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 10th in the league at 36.8%.

Milwaukee is attempting 50.1 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 55.4% of the shots it has taken (and 65.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.3 treys per contest, which are 44.6% of its shots (and 34.7% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

