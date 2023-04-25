The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .290 with six walks and eight runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.

Robles has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings