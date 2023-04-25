Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards and others are available when the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday (tipping at 9:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 11.5 (-133) 8.5 (-118) 0.5 (-250)
  • Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is equal to Tuesday's over/under.
  • Jokic has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (11.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-143)
  • The 22.5-point prop bet for Jamal Murray on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (20).
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.
  • Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-105) 6.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (-128)
  • The 14.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Tuesday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average of 16.3.
  • Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
  • Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-125) 5.5 (-118) 5.5 (+125) 2.5 (-161)
  • Edwards is averaging 24.6 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.9 lower than Tuesday's prop total.
  • Edwards has pulled down 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
  • Edwards averages 4.4 assists, 1.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Edwards averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB AST
13.5 (-115) 12.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)
  • The 13.5 points prop total set for Rudy Gobert on Tuesday is 0.1 more than his scoring average on the season (13.4).
  • Gobert has grabbed 11.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (12.5).
  • Gobert has averaged 1.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).

