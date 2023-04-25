Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Luis Garcia (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .224 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Butto will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
