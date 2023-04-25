Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .647, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .329 this season.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In five games this year (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Butto will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.