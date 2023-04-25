Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- batting .308 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on April 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Twins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .275.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this year (11 of 18), with at least two hits six times (33.3%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In seven games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Butto makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
