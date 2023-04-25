Dominic Smith -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on April 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Jose Butto
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .233 with nine walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
  • In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Butto starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
