The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at TD Garden on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Celtics bested the Hawks 129-121 on Sunday. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to the victory with a team-leading 31 points. Trae Young put up 35 points in the Hawks' loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Suspension 20.5 5.3 6.1

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.1).

Boston has a 39-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 118.3 points per contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this year.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6). It is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.5%.

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and give up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-23.

The Hawks have performed better offensively over their last 10 games, compiling 119.7 points per contest, 1.3 more than their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.2% from deep (21st in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -13 230

