The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 217.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 217.5 points 58 times.

Milwaukee has an average total of 230.2 in its outings this year, 12.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.

Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 43 games this season that finished with a combined score above 217.5 points.

Miami's contests this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 1.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Miami has a record of 1-7 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 58 70.7% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 43 52.4% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

Eight of Bucks' last 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks score are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Eight of the Heat's past 10 outings have hit the over.

This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (113.3).

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 23-18 43-39 Heat 30-52 4-6 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

