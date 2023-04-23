Trae Young will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM on Sunday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Young, in his most recent game (April 21 win against the Celtics) put up 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Young, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.2 21.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 2.6 Assists 8.5 10.2 10.2 PRA 37.5 39.4 34.4 PR -- 29.2 24.2 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.2



Trae Young Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Trae Young has made 8.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 16.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 17.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 37 32 6 9 2 2 1 4/18/2023 34 24 3 6 2 0 2 4/15/2023 35 16 3 8 1 0 2 3/11/2023 34 35 3 13 4 0 0 11/16/2022 31 27 5 9 2 0 1

