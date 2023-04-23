Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (hitting .295 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-6 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has six doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .259.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (31.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.