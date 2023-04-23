Celtics vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7)
|231.5
|-265
|+225
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-6.5)
|230.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-6.5)
|231.5
|-250
|+210
|Tipico
|Celtics (-5.5)
|232.5
|-240
|+200
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams score 236.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more than this game's point total.
- These teams allow 229.5 points per game combined, two points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has put together a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.
