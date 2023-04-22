Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles (hitting .226 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 16 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 149th in slugging.
- Robles has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).
- He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
- Robles has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (1.73), sixth in WHIP (.808), and seventh in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
