How to Watch the Nationals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals will meet on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Joey Gallo and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to step up at the plate.
Nationals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank last in Major League Baseball with just nine home runs as a team.
- Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .334 this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 65 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 127 as a team.
- Washington averages just 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Washington has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.353 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chad Kuhl (0-1) will take the mound for the Nationals, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.
- In three starts this season, Kuhl has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-4
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Zach Plesac
|4/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Shane Bieber
|4/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Dean Kremer
|4/19/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-0
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Kyle Bradish
|4/21/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Tyler Mahle
|4/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Chad Kuhl
|Pablo Lopez
|4/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Sonny Gray
|4/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Max Scherzer
|4/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Kodai Senga
|4/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|4/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Rich Hill
