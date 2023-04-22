Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +230 moneyline odds. The total for the game is set at 7 runs.

Nationals vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -275 +230 7 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 3-6-1 in their last 10 contests.
  • The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
    • For three games in a row, Washington and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.5 runs.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Nationals have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.
  • Washington has played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Washington's games have gone over the total in eight of its 19 chances.
  • The Nationals have an against the spread record of 2-2-0 in four games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-9 4-4 2-7 4-5 3-8 3-4

