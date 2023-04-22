Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .282 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .277 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Ruiz has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (35.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.15).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 1.73 ERA ranks ninth, .808 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
