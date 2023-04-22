After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has five doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .227.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on five occasions (27.8%).

He has homered in one game this season.

Meneses has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings