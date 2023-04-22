After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has five doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .227.
  • Meneses has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on five occasions (27.8%).
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins will send Lopez (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (1.73), sixth in WHIP (.808), and seventh in K/9 (11.4).
