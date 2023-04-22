Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has eight walks while batting .227.
- Smith has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
- In three games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.15 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Twins will send Lopez (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.73 ERA ranks ninth, .808 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks seventh.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.