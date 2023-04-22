After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has eight walks while batting .227.

Smith has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.

In three games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings