Victor Robles -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .288 with six walks and five runs scored.

Robles has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.4% of those games.

He has not homered in his 17 games this year.

Robles has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings